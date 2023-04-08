Role of intellectuals discussed at Politburo meeting

VIETNAM, April 8 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat held in Hà Nội on Friday, highlighting the role of intellectuals in the country’s development.

Participants discussed the role of intellectuals 15 years after Resolution 27-NQ/TW was adopted on building a contingent of intellectuals in the period of accelerating industrialisation and the modernisation of the country.

During years of Đổi mới (Reform), especially after the issuance of the resolution, the common perceptions within the Party, the polity system and the society on the role and position of intellectuals have been improved comprehensively, the Politburo said.

Việt Nam’s intellectuals have grown rapidly in both quantity and quality, it said.

The intellectuals have actively participated in research and science activities. They are the leading force in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and international integration, making significant contributions to the cause of national construction and defence.

They have formed an important force in fulfilling development targets, tasks, strategies and plans in a rapid, sustainable manner, in the spirit of the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, the Politburo said, highlighting their contributions to strengthening the great national solidarity bloc based on the worker-farmer-intellectual alliance.

The Politburo affirmed that Vietnamese intellectuals are a part of high-quality human resources and a creative workforce with honourable duty in contributing to the national construction and defence, raising the country’s intellectual level, training talents in various fields, and promoting the country's rapid and sustainable development.

The Politburo, however, noted that there are still limitations in legal documents, mechanisms and policies related to the development of the intellectuals as they are not yet comprehensive and synchronous.

Specifically, resolutions were slowly translated into mechanisms and policies, it pointed out.

There is also a lack of breakthrough mechanisms and policies, especially those on mobilising resources for training, fostering, attracting, and honouring local and foreign intellectuals, especially elite intellectuals and leading experts in the science field, it said.

Investment has not yet focused on key areas and Việt Nam still needs more scientific, educational, cultural and economic facilities.

The Politburo affirmed that building a strong contingent of intellectuals is the responsibility of the Party, the State, the entire political system and the society, saying special mechanisms and policies for talents and intellectuals are needed.

The Politburo asked the steering committee for the project to acquire the opinions raised at the meeting to complete the project, which will be presented to the Party Central Committee.

The Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations has more than 2.2 million member intellectuals and scientists.

The Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations has more than 40,000 member artists and writers.

Việt Nam also has many intellectuals, scientists, and artists working and living overseas. They all have made great contributions to national development.

Inspection work

At the meeting, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission also reported the performance of six inspection groups of the Politburo and five others of the Secretariat in 2022.

An inspection programme for 2023 was also decided on this occasion, with five groups from the Politburo and five others from the Secretariat.

They will examine the instruction over the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and the personnel work, along with Party building and rectification, and the fight against corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena, among others, at 33 Party organisations. — VNS