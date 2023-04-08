Carnitine Supplements Market Showing Impressive Growth during Forecast Period 2021 - 2031

Rise in consumer expenditure towards nutraceuticals in the past few years has significantly contributed to the market growth

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carnitine Supplements Market size was valued at $194.50 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $316.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. Carnitine supplements helps in metabolism that transforms the fatty acids into energy in mammals. It is anticipated that the global carnitine supplements market would be driven by the increased prevalence of excessive weight gain and obesity.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity has now reached epidemic proportion, globally. Around 2.8 million people die due to obesity or excess weight gain every year, across the globe. Obesity was once associated with only high-income nations; it is now prevalent in low and middle-income nations too. Therefore, due to rising prevalence of obesity and excess weight gain coupled with rising consumer awareness regarding carnitine supplements and growing health consciousness, the demand for carnitine supplements is expected to foster during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global carnitine supplements market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a significant rise in the obese population and developing lifestyle-related ailment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The presence of a sizable young population, changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, rising health consciousness, rising consumer spending on wellness products, and rising disposable income of consumers are the key factors that are significantly fueling the growth of the carnitine supplements market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players Are:

Allmax Nutrition, Inc., aSquared Nutrition, Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), Glanbia PLC, Now Foods, GNC Holdings, Sports Supplements Ltd., Scorpion Supplements, 1 Up Nutrition, Designs For Health, Lonza Group, eSupplements LLC., Eat Me Supplements, Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., and Ceva Sante Animale are the major companies profiled in the carnitine supplements industry report. These manufacturers are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge and exploit the prevailing carnitine supplements market opportunity.

On the basis of end user, women was the leading segment in 2021. Women population are more concerned about their physical appearances and usually spends more on improving their physical looks and aesthetics. The rising obesity among women and growing expenditure on healthy diet has led to a rapid growth of the women segment in the global carnitine supplements market.

