Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. Offers Two Unique Cider Tasting Flights to Satisfy All Tastes

Experience the Best of Handcrafted Ciders and Apple Wines with Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co.'s Tasting Flights
Our On Tap Cider Flight and Bottle Apple Wine Flight offer guests the chance to experience the diverse range of flavors and aromas that our ciders and apple wines have to offer”
— Ed Manner, Owner of Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co.
PORTLAND, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. is excited to invite visitors to experience two of their unique cider tasting flights, showcasing the best of their handcrafted ciders and apple wines. Guests can choose from the On Tap Cider Flight, featuring six pours of ciders available on tap, including the Signature, Blue G, Plain Jane, Maple Madness, Prickly, and Great Pumpkin, or the Bottle Apple Wine Flight, which includes fix pours of the winery's delicious apple wines, including the Bad Apple, Orchard Valley, Cranberry Love, Sugarhouse, Smashed Pumpkin, plus their Signature on tap.
"At Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co., we take pride in creating unique and exceptional handcrafted ciders and apple wines that our visitors have come to know and love," said Ed Manner, Owner of Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. "Our On Tap Cider Flight and Bottle Apple Wine Flight offer guests the chance to experience the diverse range of flavors and aromas that our ciders and apple wines have to offer."
In addition to the cider tasting flights, Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. also offers wine tastings, featuring their exceptional handcrafted wines. Guests can choose from the Classic Wine Tasting and the Premium Wine Tasting, both of which include five different wines and a souvenir wine glass.
With over 10 years of experience in crafting exceptional wines and ciders, Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. is one of the most sought-after destinations for locals and tourists alike. The winery's picturesque setting and commitment to quality and excellence make it a favorite among cider enthusiasts.
For more information about Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co.'s cider tasting flights and wine tastings, please visit www.arrigoniwinery.com.
