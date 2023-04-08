Get Paid to Clean Up: New Recycling Initiative Offers Cash for Aluminum Cans

As part of the administration’s efforts to promote sustainability and economic stewardship in the CNMI, the Office of the Governor, together with the Office of Grants Management & State Clearinghouse, Bureau of Environmental & Coastal Quality, Office of Planning and Development, Zero Waste Task Force, and the Department of Public Works, have introduced a new recycling initiative that allows community members to recycle their aluminum cans in exchange for cash.

The Recycling Redemption Initiative offers an incentive of five cents for each aluminum can collected. Residents of Saipan can exchange their aluminum cans at the Artman Corp Drop-Off Center in Chalan Sisonyan Road in Tanapag on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This initiative will extend to the residents of Tinian and Rota in the near future as logistics and planning are still underway. Residents of Tinian and Rota will be informed when the program is available.

This recycling initiative will be available from April 1 to August 31, 2023. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of the Interior Grant No. D18AP00165. For any inquiries, contact Flor Deleon Guerrero from the Office of Grants Management and State Clearinghouse at (670) 285-9284 or through email at fguerrero.ogm@gmail.com. To contact Artman Corporation, please call (670) 234-8079 or (670) 287-9079, or email them at artmancorporation@gmail.com.

