Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1500 Block of 19th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide offense that occurred on Monday, January 16, 2023, in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:56 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious male. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male stabbing victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 59-year-old Raymond Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, in North Carolina, arrested 54-year-old Cynthia Battle, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

On Friday, April 7, 2023, 54-year-old Cynthia Battle, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, was transported to the Homicide Branch and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

###