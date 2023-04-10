Beerwork.com launches first-ever mobile app for beer industry job-seekers

Leading beer-industry employment website Beerwork.com introduces new mobile app, Beerwork, making the revolutionary platform even more accessible to candidates.
LA HABRA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Less than a year after revolutionizing the employment market for the brewing industry and job candidates seeking for opportunities within it, Beerwork.com has made its novel, utile search technology available via tablets and smartphones with the Beerwork mobile app. Available via the Apple App Store, the just-launched app allows breweries and industry-appurtenant companies, vendors and suppliers to quickly reach experienced industry candidates with geo-targeted alerts. It also provides applicants free access to hundreds of listings across the country.
“We are excited to launch the Beerwork app to the App Store. It’s a revolutionary tool for the craft-beer industry, which will create lasting connections between breweries and industry candidates,” says David Mora, founder and CEO of Beerwork.com. “Our job postings are highly customizable to meet the needs and requirements of modern human resources teams.”
The following are key features and value-added differentiators which set the Beerwork app apart:
For Employers:
-100% free-of-charge standard job postings indexed by Google
-Access to private employer dashboard to view stats and manage profile, jobs and applicants
-Affordable sponsored job postings
-Easy, secure payments processed via Stripe
For Job-Seekers:
-No job-seeker account required
-Easy-to-use mobile experience
-Ability to filter jobs by keywords, job type, category or location and get instant results
Beerwork saves employers and job-seekers time, money and resources by eliminating the need to browse and post brewery jobs on major job-search websites, where they can get lost in the shuffle. With free and featured job listings, the platform is accessible to breweries of all types and sizes, including those on a tight budget. Companies like Allagash Brewing, Bottle Logic Brewing, JuneShine, Smog City Brewing and Yakima Chief Hops have found success posting jobs on Beerwork.com since the company launched in 2022.
ABOUT BEERWORK: Launched in 2022, Beerwork.com was developed to become the premier
employment marketplace for jobs in the thriving U.S. beer industry. The site and its mobile app utilize state-of-
the-art technology and easy-to-use design to provide an elegant search experience for job seekers as well as an
affordable listing platform for employers. The Beerwork app is currently available via the Apple App Store.
For more information on Beerwork, visit beerwork.com and follow the company on Instagram, Twitter and
Facebook (@beerworkdotcom).
