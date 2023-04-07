Gov. Pritzker Announces $127.9 million in Awards for Local Transportation Enhancement Projects

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, April 7 - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced that $127.9 million has been awarded through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) to expand travel options and enhance quality of life in communities throughout the state. This year's program is the largest ever due to Gov. Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois and dedicates resources to communities that exhibit the greatest need.





"The Illinois' Transportation Enhancement Program is an important part of Rebuild Illinois designed to support alternate modes of transportation, to preserve visual and cultural resources, and improve quality of life," said Governor JB Pritzker. "And today, I'm announcing the largest ever round of funding for ITEP - over $125 million to build better and safer bike routes, walking paths, trails, and other local travel options. We're reversing a legacy of disinvestment that holds us all back, and we're establishing a new day for the program."





The 72 projects selected include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level. An all-time high of nearly $127.9 million was made available in this funding cycle, with more than 75% allocated to projects in communities that best demonstrated a financial need.





"The Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program gives our local partners the resources they need to improve quality of life for their communities and strengthen the state's overall transportation system," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "With Gov. Pritzker's leadership, we're putting dollars to work in the communities that need them most, investing in infrastructure and increasing travel options to make Illinois a safer and more enjoyable place to work, build a business and raise a family."





The awards were announced by Gov. Pritzker in Chicago, where the Chicago Department of Transportation is receiving $3 million for the Englewood Line Trail project, which is converting an abandoned rail corridor into a walking and biking path on the city's South Side. The project, currently under design, will provide a safe, accessible link to local destinations, such as schools and urban farms, as well as regional destinations by connecting to the existing bike and transit network.





"The Englewood Trail will serve as both a physical connector and a pathway to community revitalization by providing a new space where neighbors can enjoy the benefits of nature and community opportunities," said CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi, Commissioner of Chicago Department of Transportation. "With the added support from Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, CDOT looks forward to bringing this community-led project to life."





Other projects receiving funding this cycle include:

Park Forest - Forest Boulevard Shared-Use Trail Improvements, $2.9 million.

Beach Park - Sheridan Road Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements, $1.2 million.

Lake County Division of Transportation - Patriot Path Stage 1, $2.4 million.

Blue Island - Western Avenue Streetscape Project, $3 million.

Pana - Lincoln Prairie Trail Bridge Replacement, $1 million.

McHenry County Division of Transportation - Randall Road Bike and Pedestrian Accommodations, $3 million.

Marion - RIDES Transit Center and Veterans Hospital Connection, $2.4 million.

Aledo - Ninth Avenue Shared-Use Path, $1.2 million.

Mount Prospect - Melas-Meadows Pedestrian Bridge, $3 million.





Made possible by federal and state funds administered by IDOT, ITEP awards are focused on improving bike and pedestrian travel, as well as making other surface transportation improvements that promote alternative options for getting around communities.





Projects were awarded based on their readiness and ability to connect to transportation networks and other economic drivers, as well as secure public support and provide public benefits. Additional consideration was given to projects serving areas with higher needs, based on population totals, percentage below the poverty level and estimated median household income.

IDOT received 213 applications for projects worth an estimated $337 million for the current cycle. The next call for projects will come in late 2024, with a 2025 award announcement.





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.