ASCENDIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ascendis Pharma A/S on Behalf of Ascendis Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ascendis Pharma A/S ("Ascendis" or the "Company") ASND on behalf of Ascendis stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ascendis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 3, 2023, Ascendis issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that, as part of their ongoing review, the FDA has identified deficiencies in the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in hypoparathyroidism that at this time precludes them from holding further discussions about labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments. The deficiencies were not disclosed in the letter."

On this news, Ascendis's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $34.39 per ADR, or 32.07%, to close at $72.83 per ADR on April 3, 2023.

