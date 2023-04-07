Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,560 in the last 365 days.

A Look Back at Our Progress and a Look Ahead to Our Comeback

Dear Washingtonians,

Earlier this year, I was honored to be sworn in as your mayor for the third time. A third term is a special opportunity to be bold, to think big, to push the envelope, and above all else, to win for Washington, DC. Now is the time to be bold and to set a course to win the tough fights ahead.

We’ve been through a lot together over the last three years. From the pandemic, to protests, to an insurrection, we’ve stood together. And we made it through together.

Now, on the other side, I have more optimism and more hope for the future than ever before. Not a blind optimism, but one that is informed by a tested leader who knows where we are strong and who knows where we must be stronger. I’m optimistic about our future because I know our past. And I know our story. Everybody loves a winner and a good comeback – and that’s DC’s story, isn’t it?

We remember when Vince Lombardi once said that “winning is not a sometime thing; it’s an all the time thing.” That’s what he said, this is what I say: “You win by winning…every day, every project, every initiative.” Which for us has added up to more than 96 months of progress.

But we know we can’t rest on our laurels. We still have some big challenges to overcome. We must get all our students back on track. We must and we will win back our downtown because it is the economic engine that allows us to invest in our schools, our safety net, and our public works. We will fight for the middle class. We will defend our democracy. We will continue to build a stronger, more resilient future.

And, above all else, as we look ahead to the next four years, there is nothing more important to me than the safety of our residents. So, we will continue to work together to support our public safety teams, to get guns off our streets and to hold people accountable when they harm our community, to connect residents to opportunity, and to build a safer, stronger DC.

DC, when we work together, there is nothing that we cannot take on. Success is ours to grab.

I’m honored to be your mayor, I’m committed, and mark my words: we will come back, we will win, and we will do it together.

Sincerely,

Muriel Bowser - Signature
Muriel Bowser
Mayor

You just read:

A Look Back at Our Progress and a Look Ahead to Our Comeback

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more