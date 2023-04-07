BPHC Highlights Importance of Public Health Infrastructure During National Public Health Week

In recognition of National Public Health Week, the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is highlighting the importance of a strong public health infrastructure to support its work and help promote, protect, and preserve the health and wellbeing of Boston’s residents.

BPHC was awarded an $8.9 million grant from the CDC in November 2022 as part of its efforts to create a stronger, more resilient public health system that is ready to face future health threats. Sustained investment in public health infrastructure enables public health departments and organizations to respond to and proactively address health crises and issues spanning from infectious diseases, racial health inequities, substance use disorders, homelessness, food insecurity, environmental safety, and much more. Key to effectively doing this work is a strong public health infrastructure comprised of a properly staffed workforce that represents the neighborhoods it serves, and a workforce that is equipped with the latest tools and technologies to operate efficiently and meet the needs of its residents.

“The most important aspect of public health infrastructure is our workforce. Historically, public health departments have been underfunded and have not been able to fully invest in recruitment, retention, professional development, and training for staff,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “The past three years have demonstrated how important public health workers are. Investing in our workforce must remain a high priority so that we can make greater progress towards making Boston a healthier and safer city for all.”

BPHC is using the grant funding to invest in several priority infrastructure areas that support its strategic plan to be a national model in achieving racial justice and health equity, including the recruitment and hiring of new public health staff, retaining existing staff, professional development, and modernizing data and IT systems.

By strengthening our efforts to employ and retain a diverse workforce of Boston residents, BPHC will help ensure that the city’s public health initiatives are being led and implemented by staff who represent and understand the communities with which they work. The proposed enhancements to Quality Improvement efforts are designed to help increase the impact of our programs in reducing health inequities and addressing racial injustice. Additionally, data infrastructure enhancements will strengthen the capacity of BPHC and community partners to obtain, understand and use data towards improving the health of Boston.

The COVID-19 pandemic put serious strain on the city’s public health workforce and BPHC is actively looking to fill roles across all its bureaus and programs. Visit BPHC’s job board to see if there’s a role that could be right for you.

