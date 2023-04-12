Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. Showcases Local CT Craft Beer on Their Menu

Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. Elevates Local Experience by Showcasing CT Craft Beer on Their Menu
— Ed Manner, Owner of Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co.
PORTLAND, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. is proud to showcase local CT craft beer on their menu alongside their award-winning wines and ciders. This move is in line with the winery's mission of providing a unique and memorable experience to its guests while supporting local businesses.
Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. has been a beloved fixture in the Portland, CT community for over 10 years, offering visitors a chance to indulge in high-quality wines and ciders in a picturesque setting. The winery is renowned for its stunning views, warm hospitality, and commitment to showcasing the best of Connecticut's local offerings.
"Adding local CT craft beer to our menu is a natural extension of our commitment to providing guests with an exceptional experience that celebrates the best of our local community," said Ed Manner, Owner of Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. "We are excited to offer our visitors another delicious and locally-sourced option to enjoy while they take in the breathtaking views and live music on weekends."
Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. now offers a rotating selection of local CT craft beers, which can be enjoyed in the winery's cozy tasting room or out on the spacious deck overlooking the vineyards. Guests can choose from a variety of styles and flavors, ranging from refreshing IPAs to rich and complex stouts.
In addition to showcasing local CT craft beer, Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. continues to offer its signature wines and ciders, which have won numerous awards over the years. Visitors are encouraged to sample the White Select Chardonnay and the Rosso Marquette & Merlot wines, which have become crowd favorites, and the Bad Apple cider, which is a deliciously sweet and zesty option.
For more information about Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. and their menu offerings, please visit www.arrigoniwinery.com or follow them on social media.
Rosanna Singer
Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co.
+1 860-342-1999 email us here
