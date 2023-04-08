Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,546 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Statement on Federal Court Decision That Further Seeks To Restrict Abortion Access Nationwide

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

04/07/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on Federal Court Decision That Further Seeks To Restrict Abortion Access Nationwide

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding a federal court ruling issued this evening that seeks to restrict nationwide access to mifepristone:

“This ruling is yet another devastating attack on reproductive rights. Pills such as mifepristone allow you to decide when you want to start a family, not the government. This case is not about safety. This is about controlling medical decisions that should be between patients and their doctors. We will not let this decision derail our fight to defend and strengthen abortion rights. In Connecticut, we remain committed to expanding access to reproductive healthcare, including allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control and protecting both patients and providers who seek and offer that care.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Statement on Federal Court Decision That Further Seeks To Restrict Abortion Access Nationwide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more