04/07/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on Federal Court Decision That Further Seeks To Restrict Abortion Access Nationwide

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding a federal court ruling issued this evening that seeks to restrict nationwide access to mifepristone:

“This ruling is yet another devastating attack on reproductive rights. Pills such as mifepristone allow you to decide when you want to start a family, not the government. This case is not about safety. This is about controlling medical decisions that should be between patients and their doctors. We will not let this decision derail our fight to defend and strengthen abortion rights. In Connecticut, we remain committed to expanding access to reproductive healthcare, including allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control and protecting both patients and providers who seek and offer that care.”