Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Back to Basics Week by Launching the 2023 PaveDC Campaign

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off Back to Basics Week by launching the 2023 PaveDC campaign, which is the District’s campaign to eliminate all roads in poor condition by 2024. The Mayor also highlighted additional investments for beautifying District neighborhoods that residents will see over the next few months, such as street sweeping, alley cleaning, grass mowing, and community clean-up campaigns.

“Just like a lot of people do spring cleaning at home, Back to Basics Week is the kickoff of our citywide spring cleaning campaign,” said Mayor Bowser. “Our teams will be out cleaning alleys, filling potholes and paving roads, and making sure that our city is beautiful for our residents, businesses, and visitors. And residents can help us – both by making 311 requests for items that need our attention and by joining together with neighbors and using DPW’s Helping Hand program to organize neighborhood cleanups.”

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) implements the PaveDC campaign each year. The plan for 2023 includes roadway marking improvements, resurfacing 76 miles of roads, restoring 65 miles of sidewalk, and restoring 126 alleys. By the end of last paving season, the District was already at 88% of the PaveDC goal, putting DDOT on track to reach the 2024 goal. The plan for 2023 will also close out approximately 2,000 service requests.

“DDOT is proud to be working hand-in-hand with Mayor Bowser on the PaveDC initiative as we work to eliminate all poor condition roadways, sidewalks, and alleys by 2024,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “Paving is not only about fixing potholes and resurfacing roads, it’s an opportunity to invest in District infrastructure and ensure our transportation system remains efficient and reliable.”

The Department of Public Works (DPW) is also contributing to the city’s spring beautification through services such as street sweeping in designated neighborhoods, alley cleaning, residential yard waste collection, graffiti cleaning, and grass mowing in public spaces. Street sweeping service runs from March through October in designated neighborhoods. Last year, DPW’s street and alley team covered 112 routes throughout all eight wards – representing roughly 394 miles of road – and its graffiti abatement team removed 1,644 graffiti tags and 1,559 illegal posters and stickers from public surfaces. Residents can request these services by contacting 311 or using the 311 mobile app.

At today’s event, the Mayor and Administration officials highlighted investments in the Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2024 Fair Shot Budget that will support a clean, safe, and connected DC, including:

$3.4 million to begin replacing every “Supercan” trash can in DPW-serviced households, with the goal of replacing all cans over the next eight years;

$112 million to rehabilitate, reconstruct, and maintain sidewalks in all eight wards; and

$100 million to bring alleys into a state of good repair.

“Many think of winter as the most demanding season for DPW due to snow, but actually the arrival of spring keeps us busiest,” said DPW Acting Director Timothy Spriggs. “Our spring operations all work in sync with our agency partners under the Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure to ensure the cleanliness, integrity, and safety of our neighborhoods.”

Residents can help keep their neighborhoods clean through DPW’s Helping Hand Neighborhood Clean Up Campaign, which provides community groups free compost and tools that can be borrowed for weekend clean-up projects. The Office of the Clean City is also organizing clean ups in all eight wards for the city’s annual Earth Day Spring Clean Up campaign.

Back to Basics Week is an opportunity to showcase progress and innovations in city services, highlight the work of District Government employees, and share information with residents about how they can support their neighborhoods.

Contact 311 to submit a service request for street paving in your neighborhood and to schedule a clean-up with Helping Hand. Learn more about the 2023 PaveDC campaign HERE.

Learn more about Mayor Bowser’s FY24 Budget at budget.dc.gov.

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos