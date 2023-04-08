Inside NYS Aging: Issue 14 (April 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 14 (April 2023)



March for Meals in Allegany County

For National Nutrition Month in March, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen rode along on a home-delivered meal route in Allegany County, where he met with Alberta Brown, a client in Canaseraga. Buffalo-based Spectrum News 1 tagged along, too, and aired this report.

"For many older adults, this is the only person they may see during the day and the only meal they may get, so it's critically important for good health," Olsen said of the nutrition program's vital role.

Special thanks to the Allegany County Office for the Aging, their dedicated staff, and volunteers for hosting this event. We also thank all of New York's Area Agencies on Aging and community partners for celebrating March for Meals with events throughout the state.