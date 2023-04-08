Inside NYS Aging: Issue 14 (April 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 14 (April 2023)

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,549 in the last 365 days.
Inside NYS Aging: Issue 14 (April 2023)
"For many older adults, this is the only person they may see during the day and the only meal they may get, so it's critically important for good health," Olsen said of the nutrition program's vital role.
Special thanks to the Allegany County Office for the Aging, their dedicated staff, and volunteers for hosting this event. We also thank all of New York's Area Agencies on Aging and community partners for celebrating March for Meals with events throughout the state.
Disparities and Health Equity: Some Key Facts for National Minority Health Month
April is National Minority Health Month, an important time to consider some of the factors that contribute to disparities in health care. In her article this month, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott explains the differences between health equity and health disparities, some factors contributing to disparities, and resources to learn more.
The segment is part of a four-part series of interviews with NYSOFA that will air in the coming weeks focusing on social isolation, care for individuals with dementia, as well as the social, economic, and cultural value of older adults.
The guide was developed with support from the U.S. Administration for Community Living (ACL) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the New York State Developmental Disabilities Planning Council (DDPC).
“NYSOFA was thrilled to partner with the DDPC to bring training to the aging network and expand the network’s capacity to serve individuals with I/DD through this guidebook and other efforts," said NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott.
NYSOFA is working with a pilot group of Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) to provide a printed copy of this guide and local tools to individuals who would benefit in the community. All AAAs and community partners are encouraged to share our online version of the guide. For more information, contact Colleen Scott at colleen.scott@aging.ny.gov.
Reminder to Share NYSOFA's Evidence Based Caregiver Support Platform
Does your community know about NYSOFA's Evidence Based Caregiver Support Platform at https://newyork-caregivers.com? There are 4.6 million caregivers in New York State. You can help connect them to this free resource, through Trualta, which helps families build skills to manage care at home for loved ones of any age. The platform also connects to local resources and support services by delivering personalized education, training, and information links.
If your organization has a caregiver program, don't miss out on the opportunity to provide additional, personalized help for older adults and their loved ones. See the toolkit here for sample language to include in your newsletters, social media posts and graphics, a postcard with QR code, and other materials. Consider providing this material to your New York Connects staff, at caregiver support groups, in your agency communications, at tabling events, and other community or client interactions and outreach.
Hundreds of Online Classes for Older Adults with GetSetUp
"Imagine having access to an online community of your peers – a place where you can explore your interests through hundreds of online classes. Well, that community is available now, right at your fingertips."
In a new video, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen talks about our partnership with GetSetUp, an online platform that helps active older adults become more fit, learn to manage their finances, develop new skills, and supplement their income.
NYSOFA's SNAP-Ed Nutrition Education for Older Adults provides monthly programming that we encourage you to share. Programs are led by Registered Dietitians who help people shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget.
In her recent Ask The Experts livestream (available here), SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Lisbeth Irish is joined by Meghan Young, a nutrition educator from Cornell Cooperative Extension. They discuss how to reduce food waste by making thoughtful food choices, while also saving time, saving money, and improving nutritional health. In April, Lisbeth also gives tips on container gardening: a budget-friendly way to grow fresh herbs virtually anywhere (available here). She'll also be talking about container gardening in the next installment of Ask The Experts LIVE on Facebook on April 14 at 1 p.m. RSVP here.
The event was organized by Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging and Interfaith Caregivers. It featured a talk by keynote speaker Dr. Lori Quigley, Interim President at Medaille University, who grew up on the Allegany territory of the Seneca Nation of Indians.
Dr. Quigley told a very personal story about the historic forced separation of Indian children from their families and tribal communities, the impact this has had across generations, and the legacies of unaddressed historical trauma.
The program concluded with a panel session moderated by NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen on engagement and outreach to indigenous residents of Cattaraugus County, including local initiatives to overcome disparities, collaborations with the Seneca Nation Health System and community-based organizations, and more.
Facebook LIVE with Greg is hosted by NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen featuring guests on a range of topics. Here's what's coming up in April.
The MSP: See If You’re Eligible for Up to $7K in Medicare Cost Help
April 27, 2023 at 1 p.m. -With guests Heather Leddick of New York HIICAP and Fred Riccardi of the Medicare Rights Center RSVP Here
Through the Medicare Savings Program (MSP) older adults and individuals with disabilities save an average of $7,000 annually in health care costs. New York State recently expanded the MSP to include higher income limits in 2023. This livestream will outline the MSP, how it helps, the new eligibility levels in New York State, documentation needed to apply, and resources to assist Medicare beneficiaries in the application process.
