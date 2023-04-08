Blockchain Identity Management Market to Touch US$ 36,591.4 Million by 2028,at a CAGR of 84% | IMARC Group

The global blockchain identity management market size reached US$ 797.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36,591.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 84% during 2023-2028.

Global blockchain identity management market size reached US$ 797.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36,591.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 84% during 2023-2028.

What is Blockchain Identity Management?

Blockchain identity management represents the process of providing a decentralized and secure solution that offers real-time information about an entity or a person via a distributed trust paradigm. It enables decentralized public key infrastructure (DPKI), which constructs a tamper-proof and trusted medium to spread the asymmetric verification and encryption keys of the individuality holders. Blockchain identity management simplifies user processes by reducing the time and manual effort to issue identities. In addition, this method ensures the reliability, security, and authenticity of the data of users with its cryptographic security. As a result, blockchain identity management finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as government, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), transportation, retail, automotive, information and technology (IT), and telecom.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Blockchain Identity Management Market?

The rising cyber-attacks and data breaches to steal confidential data of private companies and government organizations across the globe and the escalating demand for this solution in several institutions to aid in regulatory compliance and keep track of employee activities are among the primary factors driving the blockchain identity management market.

Besides this, the elevating requirement for self-sovereign label technology in various industries to store the minimum personal data of users while also improving the efficiency of several processes is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising utilization of blockchain identity management for building trust and transaction transparency between two or more businesses to ensure the authenticity of the information is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies to promote the utilization of this technique for enhanced scalability and transaction speed is anticipated to propel the blockchain identity management market over the forecasted period.

Blockchain Identity Management Market Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Breakup by Provider:

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Transport and Logistics

Real Estate

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.) AMZN

Bitfury Group Limited

Blockchains Inc.

Civic Technologies Inc.

Cognizant CTSH

Evernym Inc. (Avast Software s.r.o.)

Infosys Limited INFY

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Oracle Corporation ORCL

and Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Group). TCS

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Blockchain Identity Management Market to Touch US$ 36,591.4 Million by 2028,at a CAGR of 84% | IMARC Group