Frozen Bakery Products Market to Touch US$ 39.6 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% | IMARC Group

The latest research study “Frozen Bakery Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global frozen bakery products market size reached US$ 29.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 39.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

What is Frozen Bakery Products?

Frozen bakery products refer to a range of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) that are generally prepared from a combination of several condiments, including emulsifiers, preservatives, flavorings, wheat, sugar, milk, eggs, leavening agents, etc. They comprise donuts, bread, cakes, pastries, etc., that are produced from barley, oats, corn, rice, wheat, rye, etc. These products are convenient for logistics and transportation as compared to fresh bakery products and have ice crystals to prevent microbiological degradation. In line with this, they save storage space by eliminating the need for preserving fresh ingredients. Frozen bakery products are easily digestible and palatable. Consequently, they are widely sold in cafes, restaurants, stores, etc.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Frozen Bakery Products Market?

The growing need for low-calorie, nutritious, multi-grain, easy-to-prepare, and ready-to-eat (RTE) baked food items with a longer shelf life is primarily driving the frozen bakery products market. Additionally, the rising number of working professionals and the escalating demand for western diets are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the easy availability of frozen bakery products via online and offline distribution channels is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, key market players are extensively investing in R&D activities to introduce gluten-free frozen baked goods, which is positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, they are also focusing on advanced bake-off technologies (BOT), such as partially baked frozen bread (PBF) and unfermented frozen dough (UFD), to minimize labor-intensive production, thereby bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing outsourcing of non-core activities in the food and beverage (F&B) industry is anticipated to fuel the frozen bakery products market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Bread and Rolls

Cakes and Pastries

Cookies and Biscuits

Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Artisan Baker

Retail

Catering

Online Channel



Breakup by End User:

Retail

Food Service Industry

Food Processing Industry



By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

Aryzta AG ARZTY

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY

Bridgford Foods Corporation BRID

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dawn Food Products Inc.

Europastry S.A.

Flowers Foods

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

Lantmännen

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

and Vandemoortele.



Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Frozen Bakery Products Market to Touch US$ 39.6 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% | IMARC Group