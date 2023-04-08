Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,508 in the last 365 days.

Frozen Bakery Products Market to Touch US$ 39.6 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% | IMARC Group

The global frozen bakery products market size reached US$ 29.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

The latest research study “Frozen Bakery Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global frozen bakery products market size reached US$ 29.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 39.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

What is Frozen Bakery Products?

Frozen bakery products refer to a range of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) that are generally prepared from a combination of several condiments, including emulsifiers, preservatives, flavorings, wheat, sugar, milk, eggs, leavening agents, etc. They comprise donuts, bread, cakes, pastries, etc., that are produced from barley, oats, corn, rice, wheat, rye, etc. These products are convenient for logistics and transportation as compared to fresh bakery products and have ice crystals to prevent microbiological degradation. In line with this, they save storage space by eliminating the need for preserving fresh ingredients. Frozen bakery products are easily digestible and palatable. Consequently, they are widely sold in cafes, restaurants, stores, etc.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Frozen Bakery Products Market?

The growing need for low-calorie, nutritious, multi-grain, easy-to-prepare, and ready-to-eat (RTE) baked food items with a longer shelf life is primarily driving the frozen bakery products market. Additionally, the rising number of working professionals and the escalating demand for western diets are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the easy availability of frozen bakery products via online and offline distribution channels is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, key market players are extensively investing in R&D activities to introduce gluten-free frozen baked goods, which is positively influencing the global market.

Request For Sample Report:https://www.imarcgroup.com/frozen-bakery-products-market/requestsample

Apart from this, they are also focusing on advanced bake-off technologies (BOT), such as partially baked frozen bread (PBF) and unfermented frozen dough (UFD), to minimize labor-intensive production, thereby bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing outsourcing of non-core activities in the food and beverage (F&B) industry is anticipated to fuel the frozen bakery products market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Bread and Rolls
  • Cakes and Pastries
  • Cookies and Biscuits
  • Others


Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Artisan Baker
  • Retail
  • Catering
  • Online Channel


Breakup by End User:

  • Retail
  • Food Service Industry
  • Food Processing Industry


By Geography:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)


Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

  • Aryzta AG ARZTY
  • Associated British Foods plcASBFY
  • Bridgford Foods Corporation BRID
  • Conagra Brands Inc.
  • Dawn Food Products Inc.
  • Europastry S.A.
  • Flowers Foods
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Kellogg Company
  • Lantmännen
  • TreeHouse Foods Inc.
  • and Vandemoortele.


Click Here to View Detailed Information with Table of Content:https://www.imarcgroup.com/frozen-bakery-products-market


Key Highlights of The Report:

  • Market Performance (2017-2022)
  • Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape


If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

 

Browse Other Trending Reports

Soy Protein Market Research Report-https://www.imarcgroup.com/soy-protein-market

Macadamia Market Research Report- https://www.imarcgroup.com/macadamia-market

Fruit Powder Market Research Report- https://www.imarcgroup.com/fruit-powder-market


About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:134 N 4th St.
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Country: United States
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Frozen Bakery Products Market to Touch US$ 39.6 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% | IMARC Group

You just read:

Frozen Bakery Products Market to Touch US$ 39.6 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% | IMARC Group

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more