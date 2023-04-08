Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse of a Child Offense: 3500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,483 in the last 365 days.
from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse of a Child offense that occurred on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.
At approximately 8:00 am, the suspect engaged in sexually suggestive conduct and unwanted sexual contact with the minor victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.
On Thursday, April 6, 2023, 27-year-old Davon Dates-Johnson, of Bethesda, MD, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse of a Child or Minor.