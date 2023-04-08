Suspects Sought in a Burglary One while Armed Offense: 1200 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary One while Armed offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:30 am, the suspects gained entry to an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and then assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.