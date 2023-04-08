Submit Release
Arrest Made in a First-Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offenses: 1400 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to First-Degree Child Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in the 1400 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

 

Between August 2022, and February 2023, the suspect engaged in sexual acts with children. The victims and the suspect knew each other.

 

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Luis Quevedo, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of First-Degree Child Sexual Abuse.

 

