VSP news release 23B1002389 inmate death Southern State Correctional Center

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1002389

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                        

STATION: BCI Troop B East Westminster                      

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

 

DATE/TIME: 4-7-23 1345 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center Infirmary Unit

 

 

VICTIM: Anthony Giallella

AGE: 84

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate Southern State Correctional Center (SSCC)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police BCI were notified of a death at SSCC, within the infirmary unit.  It was determined that sentenced inmate Anthony Giallella was in the prison infirmary receiving comfort care after treatment at a medical facility.  During a routine visual check of Giallella at 1325 hours a correctional officer noticed that his breathing was labored.  The facility's medical doctor was notified, responded immediately, and pronounced Giallella deceased at 1335.  VSP policy and state statute dictates that Giallella's body be brought to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.  The initial information provided, and preliminary investigation determined this is not a suspicious death. 

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690

 

