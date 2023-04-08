VSP news release 23B1002389 inmate death Southern State Correctional Center

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,546 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1002389
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: BCI Troop B East Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 4-7-23 1345 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center Infirmary Unit
VICTIM: Anthony Giallella
AGE: 84
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate Southern State Correctional Center (SSCC)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police BCI were notified of a death at SSCC, within the infirmary unit. It was determined that sentenced inmate Anthony Giallella was in the prison infirmary receiving comfort care after treatment at a medical facility. During a routine visual check of Giallella at 1325 hours a correctional officer noticed that his breathing was labored. The facility's medical doctor was notified, responded immediately, and pronounced Giallella deceased at 1335. VSP policy and state statute dictates that Giallella's body be brought to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The initial information provided, and preliminary investigation determined this is not a suspicious death.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690