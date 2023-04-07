How This Food and Beverage Photographer is Making Sales and Waves in the SF Bay Area

Kory James, founder of WDS Visuals and a food and beverage photographer, is excited to announce that, with the growth of his team, he will be opening more bookings to Californian restaurants, breweries, distilleries, catering companies, and food and beverage brands. His team, specializing in food photography and videography, is all geared up to elevate the brands of food and beverage outlets in the region.

What started as a goodwill gesture during the pandemic has now expanded into a highly sought-after service in the SF Bay area. Kory and his team have helped hundreds of restaurants and other establishments in the industry to promote their business with captivating photos and videos.

Kory and his team have served in the food and beverage industry for over 2 decades in various roles, and so understand the nuances of food photography. With a whole suite of coveted services to offer, WDS Visuals has become a favorite among the Bay Area restaurants, caterers, bars, breweries and retail outlets. Their style and portrayal of dishes and beverages have boosted the sales of many businesses. Detailed and personalized content marketing provided by WDS Visuals for their clients’ social media handles has also sky-rocketed their sales.

Kory and his team pride themselves on working with their clients in a collaborative manner while ensuring that their content reflects their vision. Passionate about what he does, Kory says, “My true calling is using my creativity and skills to help restaurants and brands thrive. With WDS Visuals, my team and I are dedicated to bringing your brand to life with stunning visuals and top-notch content.”

More details about Kory and WDS Visuals can be found at https://wdsvisuals.com.

WDS Visuals

Kory James

Newark

CA

United States