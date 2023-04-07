Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,529 in the last 365 days.

How This Food and Beverage Photographer is Making Sales and Waves in the SF Bay Area

Kory James, founder of WDS Visuals and a food and beverage photographer, is excited to announce that, with the growth of his team, he will be opening more bookings to Californian restaurants, breweries, distilleries, catering companies, and food and beverage brands. His team, specializing in food photography and videography, is all geared up to elevate the brands of food and beverage outlets in the region.

What started as a goodwill gesture during the pandemic has now expanded into a highly sought-after service in the SF Bay area. Kory and his team have helped hundreds of restaurants and other establishments in the industry to promote their business with captivating photos and videos.

Kory and his team have served in the food and beverage industry for over 2 decades in various roles, and so understand the nuances of food photography. With a whole suite of coveted services to offer, WDS Visuals has become a favorite among the Bay Area restaurants, caterers, bars, breweries and retail outlets. Their style and portrayal of dishes and beverages have boosted the sales of many businesses. Detailed and personalized content marketing provided by WDS Visuals for their clients’ social media handles has also sky-rocketed their sales.

Kory and his team pride themselves on working with their clients in a collaborative manner while ensuring that their content reflects their vision. Passionate about what he does, Kory says, “My true calling is using my creativity and skills to help restaurants and brands thrive. With WDS Visuals, my team and I are dedicated to bringing your brand to life with stunning visuals and top-notch content.”

More details about Kory and WDS Visuals can be found at https://wdsvisuals.com.

Media Contact
Company Name:

WDS Visuals


Contact Person:

Kory James


Email:Send Email
City:

Newark


State:

CA


Country:

United States


Website:https://wdsvisuals.com/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

How This Food and Beverage Photographer is Making Sales and Waves in the SF Bay Area

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more