CBP Officers Seize $372K in Cocaine from Vehicles in SENTRI Lane at Gateway to the Americas Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Laredo Port of Entry this week uncovered two cocaine seizures occurring in the SENTRI lane at Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain vigilance while examining trusted traveler traffic, adhering to the adage “trust, but verify,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Their use of inspections experience, skills and technology led to these two back-to-back seizures.”

Packages containing 14 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

The seizures occurred on Thursday, April 6 at Gateway to the Americas Bridge when CBP officers referred a passenger vehicle for secondary inspection. Upon further examination, including the use of non-intrusive inspection systems, CBP officers discovered six packages containing a total of 13.84 pounds of cocaine hidden within Easter boxes in the vehicle.

A few hours later, CBP officers at the same bridge referred another passenger vehicle for secondary examination. A closer examination revealed six packages hidden within the vehicle containing 14 pounds of cocaine also hidden within Easter boxes in the vehicle.

The narcotics from both seizures had a combined estimated street value of $372,659.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents initiated criminal investigations into both seizures.

