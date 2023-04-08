Marysville Border Patrol agents seize 38 pounds of Ecstasy

DETROIT-- U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Marysville Border Patrol Station arrested two individuals and seized over 38 pounds of Ecstasy near Algonac, MI on April 4.

The incident took place during the early morning hours, as agents were patrolling near Algonac, which has seen several recent smuggling cases. While on patrol, Detroit Sector advised agents of a potential illicit border crossing taking place. Agents responded to the area and observed two subjects running away from the shoreline and getting into a vehicle. One of the individuals was carrying a backpack and the other was carrying several duffle bags. Agents apprehended the subjects and determined that one subject was a U.S. citizen, and the other was a citizen of Canada.

During a search of the vehicle and the duffle bags, agents discovered and seized over 38 pounds of Ecstasy pills. Both subjects and the narcotics were transported to Marysville Border Patrol Station for further processing. Record checks at the station revealed the Canadian citizen in custody was previously removed to Canada from Los Angeles on June 10th, 2020. He is currently being processed as a Reinstatement of Prior Order of Removal.

The U.S. citizen was turned over to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and is being charged with the delivery and manufacturing of Ecstasy. Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations Detroit are continuing to investigate this incident for possible federal charges.

“Our commitment to our community’s safety was on full display here, as I am proud to say that the hard-working men and women of the Marysville Border Patrol Station shut down a smuggling attempt and kept dangerous drugs off our streets,” said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol Border Watch telephone number toll-free at 800-537-3220.