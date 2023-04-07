On Special Representative for International Labor Affairs Rodriguez’s Participation at the 347th Session of the International Labor Organization Governing Body in Geneva, Switzerland

Special Representative for International Labor Affairs Kelly Fay Rodriguez engaged in deliberations at the 347th Session of the International Labor Organization’s (ILO) Governing Body, including delivering U.S. position statements for the U.S. delegation led by the Department of Labor. The U.S. delegation joined other countries to condemn the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, and promoted U.S. priorities on country cases involving Bangladesh, Belarus, Burma, and Venezuela.

At the session, Special Representative Fay Rodriguez raised U.S. labor priorities with ILO Director-General Houngbo and other senior officials. During the session, the Governing Body worked towards advancing global worker rights in several areas – including on decent work in supply chains and on paving the way for a possible new international labor standard on the platform economy.

Looking ahead to the ILO International Labor Conference June 5-16, the Special Representative for International Labor Affairs looks forward to tripartite (government, worker, employer) discussions on the proposed Global Coalition for Social Justice and continues mobilizing support for U.S. global labor priorities, such as increased attention to non-discrimination principles in the workplace.