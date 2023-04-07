Global Lateral Flow Assays Strategic Business Report 2023: Novel Lateral Flow Assay Marks Shift from Reactive to Proactive Food Safety Testing Approach

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lateral Flow Assays: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Lateral Flow Assays estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lateral Flow Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Lateral Flow Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

