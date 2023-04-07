5:00 P.M. UPDATE: Hydro Ottawa makes progress on restoration efforts to bring power back to customers across Ottawa

There were 557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,534 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa continues to restore power to its customers across the city of Ottawa. As of 4:30 p.m. today, approximately 8,500 customers remain without power across the city of Ottawa. Hydro Ottawa continues to treat this as a multi-day restoration event.
Hydro Ottawa expects that power will be restored to all customers by end of day, Saturday, April 8.
This evening, and into the night, our crews will be focusing on the following areas:
Restoration efforts today were focused on the following communities, and smaller outages (in excess of 10 customers) in these areas:
Tomorrow, Hydro Ottawa will continue to restore power to any of the above communities if outages remain. Efforts will also focus on residual outage clean-up and transition to individual homes and businesses, including those with damage to their personal electrical equipment which may require Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) permitting.
In some cases, the storm may have caused damage to homeowners' own electrical equipment, such as the meter mast and wires connecting directly to the house. If this is the case, the homeowner may need to make repairs (with a qualified electrical contractor) to their equipment before Hydro Ottawa is able to reconnect power.
Approximately 225 work crews are continuing in their efforts to restore full power to affected residents and businesses in Ottawa. Hydro Ottawa asks residents to be respectful of working crews and their efforts to restore power to communities across the city as quickly and safely as possible.
Hydro Ottawa will continue to post information regarding these ongoing outages on its website, outage map, and on social media.
If customers do not see their area on the Hydro Ottawa's outage map, there are two ways customers can report:
Safety tips
About Hydro Ottawa Limited
Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc., delivers electricity to approximately 353,000 homes and businesses in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman. For more than a century, Hydro Ottawa has supplied its customers with clean, safe and reliable power to help build a vibrant and sustainable national capital region. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa proudly contributes to the well-being of the community it serves through its integration of innovative and sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship initiatives, and offering best-in-class customer service.
SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/07/c2576.html