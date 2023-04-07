Innovative Partnerships and Marketing Strategies Drive Success in Diverse Industries Under the Direction of a Prominent Sales Director

An experienced Sales Director demonstrates their expertise in sales and marketing across multiple industries by forging strategic partnerships, implementing innovative marketing strategies, and prioritising customer experience, resulting in substantial growth and success for the organisations they serve.

Director of Strategic Partnerships, KK Pushpakumara M W A has a track record of success in a variety of sectors, including Ai, B2B, B2C, FMCG, OTT, IPTV, MVNO, SaaS, and MaaS. With their complete Sales and Marketing strategy, they have continuously increased P&L performance while assuming full responsibility for all sales-related facets of the organisations with which they have collaborated.

KK is proficient in building strategic account strategies, managing client development elements, and driving change and transformation activities. They have greatly contributed to the development and success of their organisations by instilling a culture of high-quality standards throughout sales divisions via their emphasis on customer and client experience.

This Sales Director has exhibited flexibility and professionalism throughout their career, with a vast variety of transferrable management and company enhancement talents. They thrive at using their interpersonal, problem-solving, and negotiating skills, as well as their superior IT and project management knowledge, to generate success in the organisations they serve.

The creation and maintenance of long-term ties with significant industrial partners is a major achievement. These agreements have resulted in increased revenue streams and brand awareness for their respective organisations. KK has also created a mechanism for analysing and prioritising possible collaborations that focuses on aligning partners with the organisation's strategic goals and optimising resources.

KK has facilitated smooth collaboration and the attainment of common corporate objectives by leading cross-functional teams in the execution of joint projects and activities. Their innovative co-marketing and co-branding initiatives have enhanced both partners' brand recognition and lead generation.

The Department of Education, Ofcom, BBC, B2S, Welsh Government, and Digital Learning are among the major organisations with which KK has forged strategic partnerships. These agreements have resulted in enhanced brand recognition and revenue growth for their respective organisations.

Other achievements include the successful implementation of Tier 1 affiliate marketing strategies, the expansion of the company's sales reach through channel sales strategies, the securing of national retail agreements, and collaboration with leading comparison websites to increase consumer acquisition and strengthen the company's online presence.

By joining the internet market, KK has established a strong presence on sites such as MSE, MSM, Uswitch, Amazon and eBay, resulting in a significant increase in sales via these channels. In addition, they have introduced FinTech connections, therefore increasing the sales process and customer experience with new financial options.

This Sales Director's personal attitude is to constantly strive for perfection, and they value both the fun of their profession and their capacity to have a good influence.

Media Contact

Lyca mobile

Mr Bill Gentile

+44 7455 936120

London

United Kingdom