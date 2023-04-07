Century Smile Maker is a leading dental clinic based in Los Angeles that offers a wide range of dental procedures to help patients achieve their best smile.

Founded by Dr. Segal, who has years of clinical experience, Century Smile Maker is dedicated to providing top-quality dental care from a team of highly skilled professionals.

“At our practice, we understand that every patient is unique, and we take the time to listen to their concerns and tailor our treatment plans to meet their individual needs. Our goal is to provide personalized care that is both effective and efficient, while always ensuring the comfort and satisfaction of our patients.

We believe in educating our patients about the importance of good oral health and providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to maintain healthy teeth and gums”,- says Aghata, the lead dental assistant.

Team of Professionals

Dr. Segal has been practicing dentistry since 2009, having attended the highly esteemed and one of the most prestigious international program at the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry (UCSF). He established his own dental practice with a goal of providing high-quality, personalized care to each patient. According to Dr. Segal, "Our aim is to provide flexible scheduling options, the latest technologies and techniques and a trustworthy team to ensure our patients' complete satisfaction. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve optimal oral health and a radiant smile."

Services Designed for Your Convenience

With an emphasis on ease of convenience, Century Smile Maker offers an online booking system, a patient portal, and a free Smile Consultation service to help patients find the best procedure to suit their needs.

List of Clinical Expertise

The clinic caters to patients of all ages, providing a comprehensive range of services.

Century Smile Maker offers Preventive Dentistry services such as Teeth Cleaning, Fluoride Treatment, and Oral Cancer Screening. These procedures are designed to identify any potential issues before they escalate into more serious problems.

In addition to a variety of Restorative Treatments like Crowns, Fillings, Implants, and Dentures, they also provide Cosmetic Procedures such as Veneers, Teeth whitening, Clear Aligners, and Braces.

And treatments for oral conditions such as TMJ Problems, Sleep Apnea, and Bruxism (Teeth Grinding) are also available.

Transparent Pricing

At Century Smile Maker, pricing is transparent and affordable, with options available for patients with and without dental insurance. The clinic partners with Sunbit to provide a financial plan to help patients manage their dental costs.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a trusted dental clinic that prioritizes your comfort and satisfaction, Century Smile Maker is the perfect choice. Contact them today to schedule an appointment and start your journey to a brighter, healthier smile!

If you have any additional questions, please don't hesitate to contact the clinic using the information provided below.

