Global DNA Sequencing Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

The global market for DNA Sequencing estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR

The DNA Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DNASTAR

Eppendorf SE

Eurofins Genomics

Illumina, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

, Inc. PerkinElmer Genomics

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

DNA Sequencing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction

A Brief History on Evolution of DNA Sequencing Technology

Different Types of Sequencing Approaches

Shotgun Sequencing

High-Throughput Approach

Long-Read Sequencing Approaches

Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore DNA Sequencing

Short-Read Sequencing Approaches

Massively Parallel Signature Sequencing (MPSS)

Polony Sequencing

454 Pyrosequencing

Illumina (Solexa) Sequencing

Combinatorial Probe Anchor Synthesis (cPAS)

SOLiD sequencing

Ion Torrent Semiconductor Sequencing

DNA Nanoball Sequencing

Heliscope Single Molecule Sequencing

Microfluidic Systems

A Prelude to DNA Sequencing

Major Applications

DNA Sequencing Application

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on DNA Sequencing Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

DNA Sequencing Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Regional Market Perspective

North America Leads the Global Market

Competition

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth

Increasing R&D Activities in NGS

Illumina, the Dominant Force in the Global NGS Market

The Market for DNA Sequencing in Europe amid the Pandemic

amid the Pandemic Growing Adoption of Sequencing Services in Clinical Workflows Propels Market Growth

Increasing Use in Drug Discovery Drives Market Growth

Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024

Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018

DNA Sequencing and Cancer Care

Technological Advancements in NGFS Aids Market Expansion

The First Mobile Genome Sequence Analyzer in the World

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

