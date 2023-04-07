Muslims of DC Celebrate Ramadan

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,818 in the last 365 days.
AMMWEC and Masjid Muhammad join to co-host an interfaith iftar in DCWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council AMMWEC and Masjid Muhammad joined together for the second time this Ramadan to host an interfaith iftar for the community. Masjid Muhammad is the first mosque in all of America built by the descendants of enslaved Africans. It represents the struggle for freedom and equality which came together so well at the iftar hosted by Ammwec American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council and Masjid Muhammad on April4th in Washington DC. ImamTalib Shareef and all the speakers reminded the audience of the role played by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in advocating for equality and justice through love and peace. To live the dream, we must start with our individual bias and prejudices. We must be more diverse in our thinking and accept different points of view. Muhammad Saffi Ullah, an NYU student intern with AM MWEC emceed the event. He introduced the keynote speaker, Hannah Y. Kim, the White House Policy advisor, who shared President Biden’s message for Muslims for Ramadan, and said, “Last night, as I was thinking about the significance of this month, I made the decision to fast today, in solidarity with you all,” said Hannah Y. Kim to the delight of the audience. Another speaker, Dr. Safi Kaskas, an Islamic scholar and translator of the Holy Quran explained his thinking, “What is the essence of the Quran? The answer when it came, shook me. Freedom is the essence of the Quran. God is telling us that I gave you a free will and I want you to come to me freely.” The DC’s Mayor’s Religious Affairs director, Thomas Bowen spoke at the iftar and conveyed mayor Bowser’s message for Muslims. After the breaking of the fast, prayers were held with iftar and dinner. Anila Ali, president of AMMWEC, talked about Islam and women’s rights’ “The wife of our beloved Prophet PBUH was a businesswoman, she was a widow, and a divorcee with children from previous husbands. She asked for his hand in marriage, shattering all taboos. That’s women’s rights in Islam. Yet we are not given the right to an education in many parts of the world,” Ali said. “Islam came to liberate women, to stop them from being buried alive,” she added. Imam Talib Shareef thanked the guests for sharing the joy of Ramadan with Muslims .He spoke about the significance of the 9th month of the Muslim calendar year. Imam Talib gave a beautiful call to prayer and led the congregation. He and Ali thanked the State Department, the White House, and the DC Mayor’s office for the support.
