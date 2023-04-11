Podcast Host Creates, Sells Podcast Software in 3 Years

Christina Nicholson created Podcast Clout to solve a problem she faced running her Public Relations agency, Media Maven.
"With millions of podcasts in the app, I wanted to focus on quality over quantity," Podcast Clout Founder Christina Nicholson said.”
— Christina Nicholson
WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Janis Butkevics and Chris Heidger have acquired Podcast Clout, a tool that helps public relations professionals build podcast pitch lists.
The move to acquire the nearly three-year-old software for six figures first started in late 2022 as Janis and Chris explored opportunities in the rapidly growing podcast ecosystem.
“I got the idea to create software like this after asking another popular PR software to add podcasts to their database for years,” founder Christina Nicholson said. “They never did, so with two kids and a newborn at home from a desk in my bedroom, I made it happen.”
Nicholson invested in a tech team as well as business coaching to bring her vision to life. It launched in April 2020, a month after the world shut down due to COVID-19.
“As the owner of a PR agency, Media Maven, I needed this software for myself, my team, and my clients,” Nicholson said. “So if I needed it, I knew many other marketing professionals could benefit from it too.”
With a trial to a 6-month or annual subscription model, entrepreneurs and marketers can build custom podcast pitch lists to appear as a guest on shows their ideal clients are listening to. Subscribers can filter by keyword, category, or both to niche down. From there, they’re able to export podcasts that have ranked in the top 200 of their category in the last 90 days.
"With millions of podcasts in the app, I wanted to focus on quality over quantity," Nicholson said.
Janis, who is a long-time data scientist with a depth of machine learning and natural language processing experience, is well positioned to build upon Podcast Clout’s track record of delivering for clients.
"We are excited to build on the tech that Christina developed by adding a decade of AI expertise into Podcast Clout capabilities to help create matches between PR professionals and podcast hosts."
Nicholson remains a minority owner and will serve as an advisor to the majority shareholders.
