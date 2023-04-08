Join the Church of Scientology April 9 for an Easter Egg Hunt and Family Fun Day

Easter egg hunt and family fun day 2022. This year's celebration is planned for April 9 at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

A magical day is planned for East Hollywood children and their families at the Easter festival hosted by the Church of Scientology on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The forecast for East Hollywood on Sunday, April 9, is for perfect weather and unlimited fun. The Church of Scientology invites all local families to attend. The festival opens at 11 a.m., the Easter egg hunt is at noon.

The day’s activities are all free of charge and continue until 4 p.m. They include egg decorating, face painting, Easter-themed arts and crafts, bouncy houses, sack races, and family photos with the Easter Bunny. There will also be a stuffed bunny raffle, donut-eating contest and a petting zoo.

The fun starts on Sunset Boulevard at the corner of L. Ron Hubbard Way and is hosted by the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, which organizes family-friendly activities throughout the year.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The L.A. Church is featured in an episode of Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network and was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018.

For information on upcoming events, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles Facebook or website.