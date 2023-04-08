Join the Church of Scientology April 9 for an Easter Egg Hunt and Family Fun Day

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

A magical day is planned for East Hollywood children and their families at the Easter festival hosted by the Church of Scientology on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The forecast for East Hollywood on Sunday, April 9, is for perfect weather and unlimited fun. The Church of Scientology invites all local families to attend. The festival opens at 11 a.m., the Easter egg hunt is at noon.

The day’s activities are all free of charge and continue until 4 p.m. They include egg decorating, face painting, Easter-themed arts and crafts, bouncy houses, sack races, and family photos with the Easter Bunny. There will also be a stuffed bunny raffle, donut-eating contest and a petting zoo.

The fun starts on Sunset Boulevard at the corner of L. Ron Hubbard Way and is hosted by the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, which organizes family-friendly activities throughout the year.

