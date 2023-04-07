WISCONSIN, April 7 - An Act to renumber 19.37 (2) (a); and to create 19.37 (2) (a) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: obtaining attorney fees and costs under the state's public records law when an authority voluntarily or unilaterally releases a contested record after an action has been filed in court.
Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab145
You just read:
AB145 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2023-04-07
