AB145 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2023-04-07

WISCONSIN, April 7 - An Act to renumber 19.37 (2) (a); and to create 19.37 (2) (a) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: obtaining attorney fees and costs under the state's public records law when an authority voluntarily or unilaterally releases a contested record after an action has been filed in court.

Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight

