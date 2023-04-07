Submit Release
AB149 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2023-04-07

WISCONSIN, April 7 - An Act to renumber 108.04 (2) (ae); to renumber and amend 108.14 (19); to amend 108.04 (2) (bm), 108.04 (2) (g) 2., 108.04 (11) (cm), 108.14 (21) and 108.22 (8) (a); and to create 108.04 (1) (hg), 108.04 (2) (ae) 1., 108.04 (2) (hL), 108.14 (19) (b) and 108.14 (28) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the unemployment insurance law. (FE)

Status: A - Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities

