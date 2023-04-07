Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,596 in the last 365 days.

AB150 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-04-07

WISCONSIN, April 7 - An Act to renumber and amend 108.04 (2) (a) 4., 108.04 (15) (a) 2. and 108.13 (4) (a) 4.; to consolidate, renumber and amend 108.04 (15) (a) (intro.) and 1.; to amend 20.445 (1) (aL), 20.445 (1) (gd), 20.445 (1) (nd), 40.02 (22) (b) 3., 40.65 (5) (b) 2., 49.147 (3) (ac) 2., 49.163 (3) (a) 3. c., 71.67 (7) (title), 105.01 (1) (b) 1., 105.115 (2) (b), 105.115 (2) (c), 105.115 (3) (a) 1., 105.115 (4) (b) 1., 105.115 (4) (b) 3., 106.38 (3) (c) 3., 108.04 (2) (a) 3., 108.04 (12) (b), 108.133 (2) (a) (intro.), 108.133 (2) (am), 108.14 (1), 108.141 (1) (b) 3., 108.142 (1) (h) 3., 108.19 (1m), 111.39 (4) (c), 230.43 (4), 230.85 (3) (d) and 779.01 (2) (am); to repeal and recreate chapter 108 (title); and to create 15.223 (2), 108.01 (2m), 108.013, 108.02 (21r), 108.04 (2) (a) 4. c., 108.04 (2) (a) 5., 108.04 (15) (a) 2. b., 108.04 (15) (am) and (ao) and 108.14 (8o) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the unemployment insurance law, federal Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment grants, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

You just read:

AB150 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-04-07

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more