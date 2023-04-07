Phoenix Law Announces the Appointment of Ty Carss to the Position of Managing Attorney

Carss Brings Over 20 Years of Debt Resolution Expertise to a Leading Los Angeles Law Firm Specializing in Debt Litigation Where He's Able to Follow His Passion for Helping His Clients Attain Financial Freedom

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix Law, a leading national debt resolution law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, is pleased to announce the appointment of William Taylor ‒Ty– Carss, Esq. as Managing Attorney.

Carss brings over two decades of expertise in debt resolution from his private practice to lead the dedicated team of attorneys at Phoenix Law, providing exemplary service and solutions to resolve debts for thousands of clients across the country.

‒After operating my own practice in San Diego for over 20 years, I was ready to make a positive change to impact a greater number of clients. I share the same client-first philosophy with the team here that strategically aligns with our goals at Phoenix Law,– Carss said.

Carss thrives on leading a law firm that solely focuses on representing clients through the process of debt resolution, creditor harassment issues, Chapters 7 & 13 Bankruptcy, and defending debtors in collections litigation, areas of the law Carss is most passionate about.

‒It's all about the idea of changing these clients' lives. Once you're relieved of the burden of debt, it really can be life changing. These clients will be able to move forward transformed without the heavy burden that weighs on them,– Carss said. ‒I know here at Phoenix Law, getting those results for our clients is really the same driving focus.–

About Phoenix Law

Headquartered in Los Angeles and led by Managing Attorney Ty Carss, Esq., Phoenix Law provides comprehensive law services for clients who are seeking debt resolution. With decades of experience in debt litigation, the dedicated team of attorneys offers best-in-class services and customized solutions to resolve debts. Since launching, our firm has already helped thousands of clients in 48 states reach financial stability through consumer rights protection, the dispute process, and legal representation. Our extensive team serves clients in every state with the exception of Idaho and North Dakota. To learn more about how Phoenix Law can help resolve debt, visit http://www.phoenixlaw.co.

