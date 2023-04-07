Aon Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

There were 574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,548 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc AON, a leading global professional services firm, plans to announce first quarter 2023 results on Friday, April 28th, 2023 in a news release to be issued at 5:00 am Central Time. Greg Case, CEO, will host a conference call at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday, April 28th, 2023. The conference call will be broadcast live through Aon's website at www.aon.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's web site at www.aon.com.
About Aon
Aon plc AON exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.
