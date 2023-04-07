Submit Release
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC ("the Company" or "EFSC") will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, April 24, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-888-550-5279 (Conference ID 7004515). The webcast will be accessible via the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website, www.enterprisebank.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page prior to the scheduled call. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website beginning two hours after the call's completion. To access the audio replay, please visit https://bit.ly/EFSC1Q2023earnings. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC, with approximately $13.1 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates branch offices in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices throughout the country. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "EFSC." Please visit our website at www.enterprisebank.com to see our regularly posted material information.

