American Tower Plans First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Tower Corporation AMT announced today that the press announcement of its first quarter 2023 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 26, 2023 to discuss its results.

Conference call details are as follows:

Call Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Call Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call Dial in: (877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada (234) 720-6979 International Access Code: 2801199 Online Info: https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/ Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call. Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows: Replay Dates: April 26, 2023 11:30 a.m. ET – May 10, 2023 11:59 p.m. ET Replay Dial in: (866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada (402) 970-0847 International Access Code: 5479543

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230407005126/en/