Las Vegas International Pizza Expo: Pizza, Wings, Innovation, Featuring the Legendary LA NOVA King of Wings

Discover the latest pizza industry trends and indulge in the best pizza and wings, including the iconic LA NOVA Wings, at the 2023 International Pizza Expo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Pizza Expo returned to Las Vegas, and this year's event was bigger and better than ever before. From March 28th to March 30th, 2023, at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the pizza industry's top professionals from around the world converged for a three-day event full of seminars, workshops, and competitions.

The International Pizza Expo is the premier event in the pizza industry, featuring more than 600 exhibitors showcasing the latest products and services. Attendees can explore the latest trends, innovations, and flavors in the industry while networking with other pizza professionals.

The expo is designed to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the pizza industry. The event features numerous seminars and workshops covering topics such as pizza-making techniques, ingredient selection, and marketing strategies. Attendees can also participate in cooking demonstrations and product tastings, providing them with a hands-on experience of the latest products and services.

In addition to the educational opportunities, the International Pizza Expo features a variety of competitions, including the World Pizza Games, the International Pizza Challenge, and the Global Pizza Summit. These competitions attract the best pizza makers from around the world, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for cash prizes and recognition in the industry.

LA NOVA Wings, a family-owned business that has been producing high-quality chicken wings for over 29 years, was among the 600 exhibitors at this year's International Pizza Expo. La Nova Wings was founded in Buffalo, NY, in 1994 and has become a staple in the pizza industry with over 1 Billion wings sold.

LA NOVA Wings has been participating in the International Pizza Expo for nearly three decades, showcasing their signature chicken wings, which are made from the finest ingredients and seasoned to perfection. The King of wings has won numerous awards for their wings and other products, including the prestigious "Best Wing" award at the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The family's passion for pizza began in 1957 with the founding of LA NOVA Pizza, which has since become a beloved Buffalo, New York tradition with two locations.

"We're thrilled to be back at the International Pizza Expo," said Danta Todaro, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for LA NOVA Wings. "This event provides a great opportunity for us to showcase our products, connect with other industry professionals, and learn about the latest trends and innovations in the industry."

LA NOVA Wings showcased their full line of products at the event, including their classic chicken wings, boneless wings, and other signature products. They also introduced some new products that are sure to delight pizza makers and wing lovers alike.

The International Pizza Expo was an exciting event full of valuable insights, knowledge, and opportunities for attendees. From the latest products and services to the newest trends and innovations, the expo has something for everyone in the pizza industry. Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with industry professionals and learn from the best. Register now to attend the International Pizza Expo 2024.