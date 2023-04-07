Submit Release
April 7 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards $31,250 Grant to Phillips County

Denver, April 7, 2023 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) has awarded a $31,250 grant to Phillips County to complete the digitization and indexing of land use records and make them searchable online.

“Phillips County is taking an important step to make their documents more accessible to residents and the general public,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “It is great that the Electronic Recording Technology Board is able to close funding gaps and help make government more accessible for the public.”

Phillips County’s Grant Agreement can be found here (PDF).

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties -- especially in rural Colorado – invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

For more information on the ERTB, please click here.

