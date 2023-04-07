Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse of a Child Offense: 3500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse of a Child offense that occurred on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:00 am, the suspect engaged in sexually suggestive conduct and unwanted sexual contact with the minor victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, 27-year-old Davon Dates-Johnson, of Bethesda, MD, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse of a Child or Minor.

