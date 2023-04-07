Voltnex Innovations Won The 2023 Red Dot Design Award For Its Innovation, Functionality, Quality, and Sustainability

The award was granted to two products, i.e., Hako 600 Power Station and Revo 140 PD3.1 GaN Fast Charger.

Voltnex Innovations, a leading mobile power solution provider, is proud to announce that its Hako 600 Power Station & Revo 140 PD3.1 GaN Fast Charger has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Red Dot Design Award.

The Red Dot Design Award is an internationally recognized accolade for high-quality and innovative product design. The Hako 600 Power Station & Revo 140 PD3.1 GaN Fast Charger was chosen from thousands of entries worldwide by an independent jury of experts who evaluated its design innovation, functionality, quality, and sustainability.

"We are thrilled to receive the 2023 Red Dot Design Award for our Power Station & Power Charger," said Voltnex Innovations' COO, Tommy Tse. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a product that not only meets our customers' needs but also stands out for its exceptional design and functionality. This award is a testament to their hard work and dedication."

The Hako 600 is a World 1st Foldable I/O Panel Design Power Station & Revo 140 PD3.1 is the first GaN charger by use of latest Power Delivery 3.1. Both products with their innovative design combine VOLTME' intelligent V-Dynamic Power Charging Architecture Technology with a sleek and modern aesthetic, making them both functional and visually appealing.

Winning the Red Dot Design Award is a significant achievement for Voltnex Innovations. It is a recognition of the company's commitment to design excellence and innovation. The award also enhances the company's reputation in the industry and strengthens its position as a market leader.

"We are honored to be among the select group of companies worldwide to receive the 2023 Red Dot Design Award," said Voltnex Innovations' COO, Tommy Tse. "This award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of design and innovation in all our products."

Voltnex Innovations will showcase its award-winning Hako 600 & Revo 140 PD3.1 at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Zollverein UNESCO world heritage site. The products will also be featured on the Red Dot Design Award website and in the Red Dot Design Yearbook.

About VOLTME

VOLTME is a brand that belongs to Voltnex Innovations, which is a Tier 1 developer in charging technology and a creator of innovative consumer devices for indoor and outdoor use. With offices in the US, Japan, and China, Voltnex is committed to delivering high-quality mobile charging solutions worldwide, including portable batteries, mobile chargers, and portable power.

For more information about the Hako 600 & Revo 140 PD3.1 GaN Charger and Voltnex Innovations, please visit www.voltme.com

