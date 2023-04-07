TherapeuticsMD Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Update on Business Model Transition

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ("TherapeuticsMD" or the "Company") TXMD, a company that owns rights to pharmaceutical royalties, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

"As a result of the transaction with Mayne Pharma Group Limited MYX ("Mayne Pharma") that closed at year-end, in which TherapeuticsMD granted Mayne Pharma an exclusive license to commercialize TherapeuticsMD's products in the United States, we repaid our debt, redeemed our outstanding preferred stock, eliminated our commercial and manufacturing infrastructure, and downsized our remaining operations," said Marlan D. Walker, Chief Executive Officer of TherapeuticsMD. "We look forward to continuing to streamline our operations as we complete the transition to a virtual business model that collects royalties from Mayne Pharma and our other licensees. We also intend to explore other strategic pathways to create value for TherapeuticsMD shareholders," said Mr. Walker.

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

Net income from continuing operations was $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, or $0.12 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $79.3 million, or $9.96 per basic share, for 2021. The increase in net income was a result of an increase in license revenue due to the Mayne Pharma transaction.

License Revenues from Continuing Operations

License revenues from continuing operations, which are revenues from continuing operations related to license agreements, were $70.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.6 million for 2021. The increase in license revenues was a result of the allocation of the initial upfront payment and guaranteed minimum royalties from Mayne Pharma.

Total Operating Expenses from Continuing Operations

Total operating expenses from continuing operations for 2022 were $67.4 million compared to $80.7 million for 2021. Total operating expenses from continuing operations for 2022 included $9.5 million of restructuring expenses.

Discontinued Operations

Discontinued operations, which include the Company's commercial operations related to the sale of ANNOVERA®, IMVEXXY®, BIJUVA®, and prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD® and vitaMedMD® brands, which are now licensed to Mayne Pharma, resulted in product revenues of $80.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $84.4 million for the same period in 2021. Net income from discontinued operations was $110.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $93.1 million for 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's cash on hand totaled $38.1 million compared with $64.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had no indebtedness for borrowed money, compared to $188.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Corporate Updates

In connection with the previously announced transaction with Mayne Pharma, TherapeuticsMD has significantly reduced its operating expenses. The termination of certain members of the Company's executive management team and all other employees was completed by December 31, 2022. Severance obligations for all employees other than executive officers were paid in full during the first quarter of 2023, and severance obligations for terminated executive officers will be paid in accordance with their employment agreements and separation agreements as previously disclosed. As of December 31, 2022, the Company employed one full-time employee primarily engaged in an executive position. The Company engaged external consultants, including certain former members of its management team, to support TXMD's relationship with current partners and assist with certain financial, legal, and regulatory matters, and the continued wind-down of historical business operations.

Total consideration paid to TherapeuticsMD for the transaction with Mayne Pharma that closed on December 30, 2022, included an upfront cash payment of $140.0 million for the license grant and sale of certain assets, plus an additional approximately $13.1 million for the acquisition of net working capital and prepaid royalties, which is subject to customary adjustments. In addition, TherapeuticsMD is eligible to receive up to $30.0 million in milestone payments as well as royalties on net sales of between 7.5% and 8.0%, for a period of 20 years, with minimum annual royalties of $3.0 million per year for 12 years, adjusted for inflation at an annual rate of 3%, subject to certain further adjustments. The approximately $1.0 million in prepaid royalties paid at closing will reduce the first four quarterly royalty payments that would have otherwise been payable to TherapeuticsMD.

The Company used a portion of the proceeds to repay all obligations under the Company's Financing Agreement with Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. In addition, the Company also redeemed all 29,000 outstanding shares of its Series A Preferred Stock at a purchase price of $1,333 per share and paid certain affiliates of Rubric Capital Management LP ("Rubric") approximately $3.0 million as a make-whole payment pursuant to the subscription agreements previously entered into between the Company and Rubric.

Forward-Looking Statements

