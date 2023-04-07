Submit Release
Saeed A. Rizvi, Esq. joins Ahmad & Hussain Law Group's Litigation Team as Of Counsel

We are looking to establish a strong litigation department practicing in commercial litigation, civil rights, employment discrimination, product liability, medical malpractice and police brutality.”
— Tariq Hussain, Esq.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahmad & Hussain Law Group is pleased to announce the addition of Saeed A. Rizvi, Esq. as of counsel to the firm. Saeed is a civil litigator having years of experience in many areas of litigation including commercial litigation and medical malpractice defense litigation.

The addition of Saeed allows the firm to offer a strong civil litigation practice to its clients. His presence bolsters the firm’s already strong civil litigation background with partner, Tariq Hussain, Esq., having practiced in civil litigation over a decade including complex multidistrict litigation such as In re Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001, SDNY and other major civil rights cases such as Shqeirat v. US Airways, D.Mn.

“We are looking to establish a strong civil litigation department practicing in commercial litigation, civil rights, employment discrimination, workplace harassment, product liability, medical malpractice, and police brutality. Our team is now very strong and can represent clients in both small and large litigation matters. As always, we look to infuse new technology and better methods of working with clients in this area,” said Tariq Hussain.

Ahmad & Hussain Law Group has offices at 90 Paterson Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. For more information, please visit www.sathlaw.com or call (609) 545-2100.

