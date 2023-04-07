Submit Release
Special Envoy and Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Rubin’s Travel to Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Albania

Special Envoy and Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center James P. Rubin will travel from April 10-14 to Podgorica, Montenegro; Skopje, North Macedonia; and Tirana, Albania.

In Podgorica and Skopje, Special Envoy Rubin will meet with government officials to solidify support for counter disinformation initiatives.  He will discuss efforts by Russia, the People’s Republic of China, and other malign actors who deploy disinformation to undermine democracy and national security around the globe, and how our nations can collectively counter threats in the information space.

While in Tirana, Special Envoy Rubin will take part in meetings with U.S. Ambassadors from the Western Balkans.

