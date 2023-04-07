The law, passed in 1957, allows each side in a civil or criminal case to remove the assigned judge by declaring, in advance, that the judge would be prejudiced against them, without having to provide evidence of any such bias. Each party is allowed one such challenge in a case, and the judge is required to step aside.
You just read:
D.A.s Brooke Jenkins and Pamela Price have wildly different approaches – but both want to disqualify judges
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.