You Can Verify Identity if Contacted by Claims Office Staff

Santa Fe, NM – The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office encourages you to verify the identity of anyone who says they are from the Claims Office, especially if you are uncertain about their identity. Write down their name and call the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

If a person approaches you and says they are a Claims Office employee, always ask to see their badge. All Claims Office representatives carry a government-issued identification badge with a photograph. A Claims Office or FEMA embroidered shirt or jacket is not proof of identity.

Claims Office representatives will not ask for money for payment for any services. Claims Navigators are currently working to return calls received through the Claims Office helpline and contact claimants who have submitted a Notice of Loss form to the Claims Office. 

Claims Office representatives will only ask for Social Security and bank account numbers when you fill out your Proof of Loss. The Proof of Loss will be filled out after you receive an official acknowledgement letter that your Notice of Loss is complete. Be cautious when giving this information to others who ask for it. Scam artists may pose as government officials, aid workers or insurance company employees.

For verification and questions regarding the legitimacy of a Claims Navigator, claimants can call 505-995-7133. Claimants can also learn more about the claims process at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also stay up to date by following our Facebook page at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.

To report scams, fraud and identity-theft contact: the Claims Office Helpline; submit a complaint to the New Mexico Attorney General nmag.gov/contact-us/file-a-complaint/; send an email to StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov; or a local law enforcement agency.

