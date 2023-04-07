Submitting an SBA Loan Application Could Bring More FEMA Grant Assistance

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,499 in the last 365 days.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan application holds many benefits for Arkansans who apply for federal assistance due to the recent severe storms and tornadoes. An applicant who is referred to the SBA, during the initial FEMA application process, is expected to complete an SBA loan application. Submitting a loan application keeps the full range of disaster assistance available as an option.
SBA low-interest disaster loans are meant for more than just businesses. Disaster loans are also available to homeowners and renters.
Some applicants may be referred to SBA after applying with FEMA. If you were referred by FEMA to SBA you need to apply. You are not obligated to take out a loan, but you need to complete the application to continue the federal disaster assistance process. By completing the application, you may become eligible for additional grant assistance from FEMA if you do not qualify for the SBA loan. If you have insurance coverage you do not need to wait for your insurance to settle before applying for SBA Disaster Loan Assistance. If you received a referral to the SBA, it’s important to complete the application and submit it to the SBA by June 1, 2023, for physical disaster loan assistance.
The federal funding process stops at this point for those who choose not to apply. If you apply and are not eligible for a low-interest disaster loan, this may open the door to an additional grant from FEMA. If SBA does not approve a loan – or approves a small loan that doesn't cover all of your needs – you may be eligible for additional FEMA grant assistance to replace essential household items, replace or repair a damaged vehicle or meet other disaster-related needs.
There are important reasons to complete and submit the application to the SBA, even if you think you don’t currently need a loan.
SBA has established a Business Recovery Center in Pulaski County. The Center is located at:
Little Rock Business Recovery Center
Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library
2015 Napa Valley Dr
Little Rock, AR 72212
Mondays - Fridays, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
You can contact an SBA customer service representative via email at disastercustomerassistance@sba.gov or by phone at 800-659-2955. SBA will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help Arkansans with their disaster recovery and will provide one-on-one assistance in completing applications for these loans. You can apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4698. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.