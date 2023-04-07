Don’t let an extended winter put a damper on your turkey hunting kickoff

Here are a few reminders and helpful tips to help navigate the fading winter and get the most out of your spring turkey hunt.

Snowbirds

“It’s been a rough winter,” Fish and Game’s Upland Game and Migratory Game Bird Coordinator Jeff Knetter said. “We’ve seen record snow levels across the state, which could have an impact on turkey movements and where to find them.”

While brutal winters may not have the same devastation on turkeys as they do other wintering wildlife, deep snow and prolonged freezing temperatures do shuffle the birds around.

Like other wildlife, turkeys typically leave higher elevation areas and ride out the winter in lowlands. Many of these lower elevation regions fall under private landownership. Agricultural fields can be a nice, tropical getaway for a wild turkey, where food is easier to find and snow is minimal to nonexistent.

“You tend to see turkeys concentrated during winter, and a lot of times they’re in privately owned fields,” Knetter said.

That effect is multiplied when you have a long, severe winter, which can bunch up turkeys even more. As you plan your hunt, be thinking about the lower elevation areas where turkeys may still be hanging out.